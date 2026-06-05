Letters to the Editor: Los Angeles could learn a thing or two from Paris’ leadership

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass celebrates at her election night party at the LINE LA Hotel in Koreatown on June 2, 2026.

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To the editor: Watching the Los Angeles mayoral election play out, I find it remarkable that so many Angelenos were forced into a strategic calculation: How do we elect a flawed Democrat while preventing an inexperienced reality TV celebrity from leading the city into further chaos and decline ( “How Mayor Karen Bass weathered a brutal campaign and won a spot in the Nov. 3 runoff,” June 4)?

I recently returned from Paris, where I experienced “la canicule,” the intense summer heat wave. What struck me was how manageable it felt compared with Los Angeles.

After 12 years under former Mayor Anne Hidalgo, a socialist, Paris has become abundantly greener, healthier and more livable. The city boasts more trees, more open space, fewer cars, improved air quality and significantly reduced air pollution . Whether Parisians love or hate her, Hidalgo left behind a city where people can comfortably live, work and thrive.

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Her tenure was also marked by extraordinary challenges. She guided Paris through COVID-19, a multitude of terrorist attacks, the Notre Dame Cathedral fire and the 2024 Summer Olympics, while advancing ambitious ideas such as “the 15-minute city.”

Why can’t Los Angeles produce more candidates willing to think beyond conventional politics and dare to imagine a different future, a better one? Especially when the greatest challenge facing our community is the climate crisis, we need leaders with vision, courage and a commitment to building a city that is not only resilient, but also truly livable and safe.

Yasmin Netervala-Iseli, Zurich