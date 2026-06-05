Letters to the Editor: In fast food customer service, a little politeness goes a long way

To the editor: Thank you for this and the other interesting articles about the ever-changing fast food industry ( “McDonald’s bets on fancier chicken, AI drive-thrus and playful stores to keep diners coming,” June 2).

As a frequent drive-thru customer, I recommend one inexpensive but powerful expression: “Thank you!” I hear this in less than 50% of my McDonald’s visits; at Starbucks and In-N-Out, I hear it 100% of the time. Two tiny words make a difference.

Judy Seki, San Gabriel