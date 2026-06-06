Letters to the Editor: Want proof that our elections aren’t rigged? Volunteer as an election staffer

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To the editor: Do you agree with those who claim our voting system is rigged or flawed ( “Trump, without proof, claims ‘cheating’ in California vote, says federal inquiry underway,” June 4)? Do you think that an election has been tampered with when reported results fluctuate in the days and weeks after polls close? Do you agree with those who cry “stolen!” when elections don’t go their way?

You need to volunteer as an election staffer.

Find out for yourself how thorough the training is. If you need to see it to believe it, observe the extent of the registrar’s efforts to cure voters’ errors (like not completing the certification on their mail-in envelope) so that all legitimate ballots will be counted. And then tell me how the results are rigged. Please.

Once you do your civic duty by participating in this very foundational American activity, I think you will be reassured by how our registrar’s office conducts our elections. Like me, you may feel a renewed confidence and satisfaction in this truly patriotic process — even if the results don’t swing your way this time. Our vote is the most important and the most basic expression of our democracy. Let’s all pitch in to uphold it, not threaten it with unsubstantiated and dangerous criticisms.

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Kathleen Costello, Laguna Niguel

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To the editor: Was this a surprise? Not to anyone living in California.

First and foremost, our president spews these claims without proof. Secondly, most of the time, they’re accompanied by childlike behavior. I guess he finds it amusing to make fun of others and call them rude or abusive names. As a teacher, this only makes me think of the second-graders in the playground during recess who, when they don’t get their way, lash out at other children. Sad to witness what our country has become under this administration.

Paula Epstein, Los Angeles

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To the editor: Why was this article on the front page? President Trump lying about Democrats winning an election is just about as newsworthy as “sun rises in the east.”

Quoting his all-caps blather just spreads more widely his malicious attempt to destroy faith in the election process so he can justify federal interference in November. Don’t play his game.

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Stephanie Scher, Pasadena

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To the editor: Rats! I should have bet on Trump making these claims. Could have made money.

Paul Cooley, Culver City