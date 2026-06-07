Letters to the Editor: Foster youth can go on to find great success with a little help

To the editor: My husband and I were gratified and thrilled to see the story in the June 2 edition that featured a student who is part of my undergraduate university’s Guardian Scholars Program ( “Former foster youth face low odds of college or job success. Some are trying to change that,” June 1). We have supported this program with scholarships and mentoring for several years, and have seen our scholarship recipients move on to great careers and graduate schools. The percentage of foster youth who make it to college is already so small that those who do deserve our support and encouragement.

Thank you again for printing a story about this important program. We’re happy that Sacramento State President Luke Wood, who, as the story mentioned, was himself a foster child, gives this program additional visibility and support on and off campus.

Margot Shinnamon Bach, Sacramento