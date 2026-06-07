Letters to the Editor: Finally, some ‘Republicans’ are actually acting like Republicans

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (R-La.), joined by GOP leaders, prepares to talk to reporters at the Capitol.

To the editor: At long last!

About time some “Republicans” become true Republicans with real spines ( “House approves war powers resolution to halt military action against Iran,” June 3). This is the best thing these four Republican senators could have done for America and the world.

In order to somewhat redeem themselves for being complicit in allowing President Trump to stay in power this long, the next patriotic moral deed these senators can do is to urge voters away from any spineless “Republicans” and help end this cancerous administration.

Victor W. Monsura, Garden Grove