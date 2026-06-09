Letters to the Editor: ‘Fair and balanced’ journalism and corporate control don’t go together

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To the editor: The gaping chasm existing in the U.S. today is perfectly illustrated by the two op-eds, side by side on the one page. One says, “It is imperative that [Bari] Weiss succeed in her quest to refashion CBS News into a genuinely fair and balanced network” ( “The overdue rise of the right within mainstream media,” June 5). And the other: “What is happening at CBS is not an isolated incident. It is part of a broader assault on independent journalism” ( “What Andy Rooney might say about the downfall of ‘60 Minutes,’” June 6).

One wants a corporation to direct how journalists act; the other supports independent journalism without corporate interference. Based on experience here and internationally, it is very clear that corporate control inevitably leads to biased reporting and the skewing, or selective omission, of some facts.

“Fair and balanced” and “corporate control” are clear oxymorons.

Laurie Pane, Burbank

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To the editor: The Los Angeles Times’ dedication to continually giving contributing writer Josh Hammer’s poorly argued views space is baffling. You may not like CBS News or “60 Minutes,” but by any metric, it is a gold standard of TV journalism.

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Weiss has never previously worked in TV journalism and she has fired people with decades of experience, who have reported being pressured to alter their stories. This is the opposite of “fair and balanced.”

Ray Lancon, San Marino

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To the editor: Hammer argues it is imperative that Weiss succeed in fashioning CBS News into a “fair and balanced” network. Roger Ailes said years ago that he would make Fox News a “fair and balanced” network. Instead, he created a public relations arm for the right and, ultimately, Donald Trump. Let’s see how that works for CBS News.

Ross Hopkins, Sherman Oaks

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To the editor: Hammer has identified the wrong cause for his observed effect. He states that the public’s trust in national news organizations has dropped roughly 20 points since 2016, as calculated by Pew Research Center. His primary reason why is that the “establishment press harbor a dripping disdain for the president.”

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I would like to submit that it’s exactly the opposite reason. Since he burst onto the political scene in 2016, President Trump has done nothing but express a dripping disdain for the established press, and has done everything in his power to undermine the public’s confidence in that press. It’s not because the press hates the president; it’s because the president hates the press. And his words matter.

Richard Brown, Irvine

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To the editor: Hammer’s observations about changes within the “mainstream media” fall into the same old trap as every other response to media criticism of Trump: Hammer simply cannot grasp that the Fourth Estate’s disdain for the president is driven not by his politics, but by his disregard for the truth. And that’s the fundamental precept of journalism that must continue to drive its performance, even in the face of unprecedented capitalistic pressure and bullying.

R.C. Price, Ventura

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To the editor: With the firing of Scott Pelley, I strongly urge Bill Whitaker and Lesley Stahl to take their exits while their integrity is still intact ( “Scott Pelley fired from ‘60 Minutes’ after accusing CBS News bosses of ‘murdering’ the program,” June 2). And to those considering to step in as replacements, consider the shame that will follow you for the rest of your careers. Are you listening, Major Garrett and Norah O’Donnell?

Jerry Glass, Glendale

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To the editor: With Paramount/CBS taking the highly rated “60 Minutes” newsmagazine in a new and presumed more partisan journalistic direction, considerable talent responsible for the program’s ratings and Emmy-winning success has departed and is now on the market.

Disney/ABC and Comcast/NBC, here’s a great opportunity to hire those talented journalists and re-create this most prestigious program. Note that “60 Minutes” viewership increased 9% this year , likely higher than many of your existing shows.

Bob Gardner, Santa Monica

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To the editor: I’m a longtime “60 Minutes” viewer and I’m sad to see the breakup of a team that made my Sunday evening ( “‘60 Minutes’ in turmoil as talent revolts under Bari Weiss and new executive producer,” June 4). As Andy Rooney said once , “We need people who can actually do things. We have too many bosses and too few workers.”

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Gilbert Ochoa, La Mirada