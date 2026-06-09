Letters to the Editor: Forced labor has no place in U.S. markets, but tariffs aren’t the solution

To the editor: The administration is right that goods made with forced labor should not enter U.S. markets ( “Trump moves to slap new tariffs on allies after forced labor probe,” June 3). However, when policy mechanisms intended to combat forced labor are disingenuously applied as the administration attempts to enact tariffs at all costs, it diminishes the lived experiences of workers that such policies are meant to protect.

Forced labor has become an enabling component of global supply chains and as such, it is pervasive — no country is exempt. Systemic labor abuse and the exploitation of vulnerable workers by their employers are generally the result of buyers and retailers relentlessly seeking to maximize profits. They reward low costs and unsustainably fast production, passing the burden of slim profit margins down the supply chain. Ultimately, workers carry the burden by involuntarily sacrificing their safety and basic rights for work.

Trade enforcement can be a powerful tool, but it cannot substitute strengthening labor rights and legal frameworks, and holding companies accountable for the abuses in their supply chains. Additionally, researching and reporting tools like the State Department’s Trafficking in Persons Report play a critical role in combating forced labor by providing the evidence to inform import bans and shape enforcement priorities. The administration can build upon this foundation by continuing to invest in the research, monitoring and information-sharing that allow the U.S. to accurately hold its trade partners accountable.

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Lasting change requires interventions that enable workers to exercise their rights and challenge exploitation. If forced labor is the rationale, then ending forced labor must be the objective.

Emily Risko, San Francisco