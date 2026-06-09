Letters to the Editor: I thought I was free from the Kars4Kids jingle. It was only false hope

To the editor: When I read the original article noting that the Kars4Kids jingle was to be pulled, I was overjoyed! It is at best an annoyance and at worst an insidious earworm. I listen to terrestrial radio regularly and looked forward to a respite from hearing children singing the same tune over and over in every different musical genre imaginable.

Imagine my chagrin when I heard the jingle the very next day and every day after that ( “Earwormy Kars4Kids jingle is back as charity appeals in California court,” June 4). Now I can look forward to hearing it again, all the time. Apparently court orders can be ignored with impunity — an appallingly common occurrence these days.

Kent Grigsby, Riverside