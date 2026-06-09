Letters to the Editor: An impassioned argument for Smokey Bear as L.A.’s Olympics mascot

Entertainer Bob Hope escorts an eagle named Sam, the official 1984 Olympic mascot, down stairs of the 1st Street entrance of Los Angeles City Hall.

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To the editor: The best mascot for the 2028 L.A. Olympics, a character who is already known and loved and who carries a vital message, is: Smokey Bear ( “L.A.’s Olympics mascot — please, not for the birds,” June 6).

Hear me out.

Wildfires have recently devastated people and homes all over the world. Smokey’s warning to us is clear: “Only you can prevent wildfires.” Wouldn’t it be wonderful for children everywhere to hear that message, just as I did as a child in the 1950s?

He has an engaging backstory: The real Smokey was rescued as an orphan after a forest fire. He is apolitical, a blessing in these times. He’s cute and adorable, even though he’s been around since 1944.

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The U.S. Forest Service owns licensing rights to Smokey, but how could it possibly object to a campaign that would make its message international?

He even has a song . I can still remember the chorus:

Smokey the bear, Smokey the bear,

Prowlin’ and a growlin’ and a sniffin’ the air.

He can find a fire before it starts to flame.

That’s why they call him Smokey,

That was how he got his name.

But I must admit, I have a bias. In high school, I had a job wearing a Smokey Bear suit at market openings. Those were happy days.

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If called to duty again, I shall report.

David Clark, Malibu