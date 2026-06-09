Letters to the Editor: Maine voters can choose between hypocrisy and imperfection in Senate race
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- Maine voters face a Senate choice between Graham Platner, dogged by past mistakes, and Republican Sen. Susan Collins, whose independent image clashes with her record on consequential party-line votes.
- The letter argues there is a moral difference between a candidate who admits and accepts past wrongdoing and a leader who decries harmful conduct yet repeatedly enables it in office.
- It warns democracy erodes not only under open attacks on norms but also when leaders see danger, speak gravely about it and still fail to act according to conscience.
To the editor: Much has been made of Graham Platner’s past mistakes, many of which he has publicly acknowledged (“Graham Platner to hold Maine rally with Rep. Ro Khanna as scandals shake up campaign,” June 5). Voters are entitled to weigh those admissions carefully. But the question before Maine is larger than whether a candidate has flaws. Every candidate does.
The deeper question is how we judge character in public life.
For years, Republican Sen. Susan Collins has cultivated a reputation as an independent voice willing to stand up to her own party when principle demands it. Yet time and again, she has expressed concern about actions, policies and behavior she claimed to find troubling, only to cave when her vote mattered most. Her defenders call this pragmatism. Her critics call it something else: the widening gap between words and deeds.
I do not excuse Platner’s mistakes. But there is a clear moral distinction between a person who openly acknowledges wrongdoing and accepts responsibility for it, and a leader who repeatedly recognizes conduct she says is wrong yet continues to enable it.
In politics, hypocrisy can be more dangerous than imperfection. A democracy is damaged not only by those who openly challenge its norms. It is also weakened when leaders recognize danger, speak eloquently about it and then repeatedly choose not to act.
The tragic flaw is not blindness. The tragic flaw is seeing clearly and still failing to do what conscience requires.
That is the standard by which I judge this race.
Stephen Macht, Beverly Hills