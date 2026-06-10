Letters to the Editor: Society, not developers, needs to be the priority in conversations about AI

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To the editor: I welcome objections to data centers because of their costs to the environment and communities ( “America’s lead in AI is now at the mercy of local zoning boards,” June 7). But the discussion needs to be far broader: How should AI be implemented with maximum benefit to society and not just the developers?

Humanity already faces several existential challenges, including climate change, species extinction and nuclear armament; none of these is getting the concern and level of response it deserves. Now, the rise of AI is adding another challenge.

The masters of Silicon Valley casually tell us to expect the loss of thousands of jobs to AI, with little concern about the ensuing disruption. Teachers report that students increasingly use ChatGPT instead of their brains; what is the point of laboriously learning to do something when it can be done more quickly and often better by a machine?

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Lastly, many experts warn that the race for super-intelligent AI is fraught with danger; that these creations (along with humanoid robots) could well outperform us in just about everything. What could possibly go wrong?

If human civilization counts for anything, this race between China and the U.S. needs to be restrained. Sensible people must be allowed to work out a rational approach in which the beneficial uses of AI are promoted and competition for profit and international rivalry are checked.

Grace Bertalot, Anaheim