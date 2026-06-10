Letters to the Editor: California primaries prove there’s still plenty of strength in the center

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To the editor: While correspondent Jenny Jarvie characterizes the successful primary performances of Xavier Becerra and Karen Bass as “ek[ed] out,” I think it shows that there is still strength in the center, which is under constant attack from both sides under the banner of “change” ( “Mainstream California Democrats survived election night, but their brand remains challenged,” June 7). Despite the tragedy of the Trump era, America and California remain some of the best places in the world to live.

We certainly got change under Trump. However, some of the policies of the far left, if not at the same levels as Trumpism, are nevertheless disruptive to the ideals and institutions that made America really great.

I applaud the good sense of the many California voters who chose the center. Let change be for making the good better, not for simply making it different.

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Michael Telerant, Los Angeles

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To the editor: This article reports that the Democratic Party is in turmoil ( “What the primary chaos says about California Democrats,” June 8). This is not news. About 100 years ago, Will Rogers said: “I am not a member of any organized political party. I am a Democrat.”

Richard Jackson, Arroyo Grande