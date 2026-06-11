Letters to the Editor: Pete Hegseth employed ‘twisted logic’ regarding immigrants in D-Day speech

To the editor: Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth traveled to Normandy last week to celebrate D-Day, June 6, 1944, the greatest single military action in history to overthrow the tyranny of Nazi Germany ( “Hegseth invokes immigration and ‘invasion’ in D-day speech in France,” June 6). He then proceeded to denigrate Europe for accepting immigrants into its countries, calling this an “invasion.”

Did America, a country built by immigrants, not lead the D-Day invasion to expel the tortures and evils of pursuing some mythical “pure race”? Hegseth’s twisted logic seems to be another example of this administration’s hateful rhetoric. Maybe he should compliment Europe for taking in so many immigrants and consider the humanitarianism behind it.

Jim Taylor, Walnut, Calif.