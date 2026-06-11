Letters to the Editor: Statewide rain runoff crackdown would ultimately cost consumers

Large commercial parking lots and rail yards can pollute nearby waterways, as seen from a drone near San Jose Creek in Industry, Calif., on May 31.

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To the editor: We all want our waterways to be clean ( “Polluted rain runoff from big box store parking lots could see a crackdown,” June 5). But not all of us are willing to accept and pay the embedded costs that will inevitably be passed onto the consumer by the businesses that would be held accountable. Consumers across the board already absorb business overhead and tax liabilities out the door. If this affects Dodger Stadium, for example, can we add to the sky-high sporting tickets?

Funding the construction of retention ponds and swales doesn’t eliminate the problem of metals reaching waterways, but concentrates them into point sinks. Who, then, is responsible and at what additional cost to clean the resultant potential hazmat sites? The “toxic soup” kept from waterways is only ladled up the road, so to speak.

A requirement for statewide stormwater permits would require the creation of a sweeping bureaucratic vehicle to draft, enact and enforce. To be effective, policing every single square meter of pavement would have to be continuous, long-term and without exception.

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Imagine the consumer pocketbook being nickel and dimed at every point of sale. That would be untenable.

Edward Duarte, Los Angeles

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To the editor: The article states, “When rain falls on California shopping centers and warehouses, the water runs off parking lots carrying metal dust and chemicals from vehicle tires and brake pads, oil and grease from engines, and bacteria from trash.”

Hybrid vehicles and electric vehicles produce extremely little metal from brake pads because most of the energy absorbed from braking is converted into electrical energy and stored in the battery. Since electric vehicles don’t have a traditional engine (but have electric motors instead), they lose no motor oil.

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So, the higher the percentage of hybrid vehicles and electric vehicles in a parking lot, the fewer pollutants are added to the surface of the parking lot and the lower the need to protect the waterways from the few pollutants that collect there. Of course, the trucks that deliver products may produce the majority of the pollutants where they travel and park.

The best law would take these ideas into account.

Bill Roundy, Orange