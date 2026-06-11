Letters to the Editor: Reagan had his flaws, but he acted with more decency than Trump does

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To the editor: Guest contributor Patti Davis can be rightfully proud of how her father carried himself in his public life ( “My father, Ronald Reagan, would be heartbroken by today’s White House conduct,” June 7). There are things he did as a committed conservative that hurt the veracity of our foreign policies, and that adversely affected the economy, the social safety net and the earning power of Americans. But, as Davis documents, he held, and acted with, a decent respect for others.

I am struck by the hypocrisy of our current president, who both seems to revel in his own image and who also prominently displays a portrait of the 40th president in photo shoots at the White House. President Trump has never truly shown respect to Reagan.

Davis’ remarks on Trump’s cruelty reflect Joseph Welch’s plea to Joseph McCarthy, who questioned the loyalty of a young attorney in Welch’s law firm: “Have you no sense of decency, sir? At long last, have you left no sense of decency?”

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I strongly hope, with Davis, that America’s dignity can be reclaimed after the Trump era is gone.

James Severtson, Reseda

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To the editor: I loved Davis’ op-ed for highlighting her father’s empathy, compassion and respect toward others, even those with differing viewpoints. It’s sad to see the lack of respect and humanity from our current president, so it’s important to be reminded of these values — currently lost, but not forgotten.

Patricia Riple, Rancho Palos Verdes