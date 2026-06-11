Letters to the Editor: While Trump seethed, NBC’s Kristen Welker stood tall for journalism

President Trump, seen here in a 2025 interview, walked out of an interview with “Meet the Press” host Kristen Welker, also pictured, that aired Sunday on NBC.

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To the editor: Kudos to Kristen Welker of “Meet the Press” ( “Trump, after baselessly alleging fraud in California vote again, storms out of NBC interview,” June 7).

On national television, she dared to not back down from President Trump’s insolent remarks. I hope that this will be the moment when the press begins to push back at Trump’s disrespectful behavior, even if it means possible expulsion from access.

Welker’s pushback reminded me of Adm. William McRaven’s wise counsel to the University of Texas graduating class in 2014. “If a shark begins to circle your position,” he warned, “Stand your ground … And if the shark, hungry for a midnight snack, darts towards you — then summon up all your strength and punch him in the snout, and he will turn and swim away.”

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We saw Welker do exactly that. She gritted her teeth, stiffened her back and pushed back hard on Trump as he tried in vain to intimidate her. To be sure, Welker paid a price for her courage with a truncated interview, but she ultimately stood tall as the victor for women and all reporters. Trump, on the other hand, left the interview looking small and petulant.

Andrew L. Norton, Dallas

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To the editor: Whether Welker, Lesley Stahl, Kaitlan Collins or other journalists interview Trump one-on-one, the result is the same: churlish, petulant behavior, insults, name-calling and boorish manners.

Furthermore, whatever he utters is fantasy or out-and-out fabrication. The major networks need to halt this parade of professionals victimized by an uncouth, misogynistic playground bully. As an observer, it pains me to watch these charades. This public humiliation has to end.

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Paul Milberg, Oak Park