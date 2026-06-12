Letters to the Editor: Tom Steyer should’ve put his money to good use — and campaigned on it

Tom Steyer, right, talks with Patricia Ornelas of the SEIU union during his “A California You Can Afford” campaign for the governorship.

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To the editor: Guest contributor Garry South makes a valid point that overly monied people have a tough time selling themselves to the public ( “Tom Steyer’s stumble shows the perils facing self-funded candidates,” June 9). Tom Steyer seemed like a good man, and my wife and I voted for him, but if he had really wanted to be governor, he missed the boat.

Instead of promoting himself, he should have used his money for good and then promoted what he did: “I stepped in when President Trump halted funding for PBS and NPR and filled the gap. I saw the disaster at the L.A. animal shelters and contributed enough to make them all no-kill shelters. I started a fund to help people unjustly grabbed off the street by Immigration and Customs Enforcement.”

Then people would have known Steyer as a change agent and not just another billionaire tooting his own horn.

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Stephen White, Studio City

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To the editor: By defeating Steyer, Californians forfeited an opportunity to have a responsible progressive, especially in the areas of the environment and health, as our governor.

In the media, the word “billionaire” often precedes him so much that someone might even wonder if it was his first name. I reflect on two previous politicians who came not only from extraordinary wealth (considering inflation) but also from enormous inherited prestige: Franklin D. Roosevelt and John F. Kennedy. Could JFK have been elected if he was regularly called “millionaire blueblood Kennedy”?

Hyman J. Milstein, Studio City

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To the editor: Seema Mehta and Nicole Nixon got it wrong ( “Ad nauseam: How message fatigue tanked Tom Steyer’s $216-million campaign,” June 10).

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Why did Steyer lose? Because the Democratic Party is a poorly run organization.

More than 800,000 votes were wasted on Katie Porter, Matt Mahan, Antonio Villaraigosa and Tony Thurmond, candidates with no chance of winning. Rather than running vanity campaigns to feed their own egos, they should have dropped out of the race. If they had, I’m pretty confident two Democrats would have enough votes to compete in the general election.

We have an inept president who is fighting a war that no one likes. He is driving up the cost of living and he is falling asleep at the wheel. Democrats should be dominating. Instead, Democrats are more than happy to eat their own.

David Armendariz, Garden Grove