Letters to the Editor: Trump lost in more ways than one in California’s gubernatorial primary

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To the editor: California gubernatorial primary results are a double loss for President Trump ( “Former Fox News host Steve Hilton clinches a top spot in governor’s race, will challenge Xavier Becerra,” June 9).

First, his prediction that there would be voter manipulation that would alter the outcome did not come to pass. Second, a Democratic/Republican November matchup with an obvious outcome frees up both progressive time and money that can better be used in flipping the U.S. Senate. That, in turn, could thwart his ability to pack the House with more and younger conservatives, as well as help encourage congressional investigations into any number of potentially nefarious actions on both his part and that of his family and other associates.

Ron Garber, Duarte

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To the editor: Now that Steve Hilton has made the November run-off, it is time for Xavier Becerra to focus on Hilton’s record.

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The most disastrous British economic decision of the last 100 years was Brexit. Hilton campaigned for Brexit. Those contemplating punishing Democrats’ incompetence by voting Republican should think twice about someone with such incredibly poor judgment.

Christopher Hudson, Malibu