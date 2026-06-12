Letters to the Editor: Xavier Becerra worked hard for his success. Don’t reduce it to luck

Then-California Gov. Jerry Brown looks on as the attorney general at the time, Xavier Becerra, speaks during a press conference at the California State Capitol in Sacramento in 2018.

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To the editor: What happened to “the harder I work, the luckier I get”?

I read with consternation the recent column by George Skelton regarding how Xavier Becerra is now the leading candidate for governor of California due in large part to being lucky and in the right place at the right time ( “The secret to Xavier Becerra’s success,” June 8). Becerra has devoted his life to public service at both the state and federal level. He outpolled all the other candidates running for governor. Was that just luck? I don’t think so.

I am a graduate of Harvard University (class of ‘74) and Stanford Graduate School of Business (class of ‘77) and have heard similar comments about “just being lucky” throughout my career. Why is it that Hispanics don’t get credit for the hard work that made their accomplishments possible?

I have had the opportunity to work at companies like IBM and Cisco Systems. I later started my own successful technology company. My success was due to hard work and overcoming obstacles. Long-term success is driven by performance, and yes, a little luck along the way is always helpful. But bringing up luck and circumstance as the reason behind our accomplishments seems to always be used to diminish the success of the Hispanic community. It feels like we have to somehow apologize for our success, as if we didn’t really earn it.

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Well, no apology needed here. Just check my references. Sí se puede!

Gus Sanchez, Los Altos