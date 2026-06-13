Letters to the Editor: Rather than eliminate the cap, we should adjust the Social Security tax rate

To the editor: For wage earners, the Social Security tax is currently 6.2% for both employee and employer for the first $184,500 of annual wages, falling to zero on all wages beyond that (self-employed individuals pay 12.4% of the first $184,500 of net earnings).

A commonly suggested remedy for the projected reserve fund depletion is to simply extend or eliminate the taxable wage cap, which is currently annually adjusted upward for inflation ( “The Social Security crisis should be dominating the Senate campaign,” June 12). What never seems to be considered is adjusting the tax rate. I would think that going from a fixed rate to a regressive rate would procure more revenue and could actually reduce the tax for most wage earners (important for political acceptance).

It could look something like this: 6% tax on employer and employee on the first $200,000 earned; 5% on the next $100,000; followed by 4% to 3% to 2% on $100,000 increments to eventually 1% for earnings over $600,000 annually. While this would not procure the same revenue as simply eliminating the wage cap, it would be much more palatable politically.

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Bob Fey, Orange