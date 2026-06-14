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Letters to the Editor: A ‘knife fight’ mayoral race helps no one. Show us your plans instead

Mayor Karen Bass speaks into a microphone with supporters behind her.
Mayor Karen Bass holds her first official general campaign event at East End Studios near downtown Los Angeles on Tuesday.
(David Butow / For The Times)

To the editor: As a Los Angeles resident and voter, I am not interested in watching a five-month “knife fight” between Mayor Karen Bass and Nithya Raman (“Why the L.A. mayoral runoff is about to be a ‘knife fight,’” June 10). What I want — and what L.A. voters deserve — is to hear each candidate lay out her vision for a term as mayor and explain how her proposals could be funded and implemented. I would like to cast my vote this fall based on a candidate’s concrete goals and realism about running the city, not her capacity to insult her opponent.

Dvora Weisberg, Los Angeles

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