Letters to the Editor: Contrary to assumptions, the vinyl industry isn’t stuck in the past

To the editor: This article raises a fair question about the environmental footprint of records, but it also risks leaving readers with a misleading impression of vinyl more broadly ( “Vinyl records are back, but they’re polluting the planet. These labels are trying to help,” June 5). The story’s framing suggests the industry is stuck in the past, but that could not be further from the truth. In reality, PVC continues to evolve and is often chosen because it is durable, efficient and built to last.

Like any material, PVC should be judged over its full life cycle, not by shorthand assumptions about “plastic.” More than half of PVC’s composition comes from chlorine derived from common salt, so it relies less on fossil-feedstock inputs than many people assume. Its long service life also means less maintenance and replacement over time, which can reduce overall resource use.

That is one reason vinyl remains widely used today in products ranging from building materials and water infrastructure to critical medical equipment. And the industry is not standing still; recycling volumes are growing, new recovery technologies are expanding options, and manufacturers are working to reduce emissions and increase recycled content. None of that means vinyl has no environmental footprint, but readers deserve a more balanced discussion — one that reflects a material still improving, not one frozen in outdated assumptions.

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Evan Tracey, Washington

This writer is vice president of marketing and communications of the Vinyl Institute, a trade organization representing manufacturers of vinyl, vinyl chloride monomer and vinyl additives and modifiers.