Letters to the Editor: Many Americans don’t want to be associated with ‘arrogant insularity’

To the editor: So, the Trump administration’s strategy is to make conditions in the U.S. so difficult and distasteful that immigrants will not want to come here (either legally or illegally), or stay if already here ( “Trump’s quiet crackdown: Fewer ICE raids, harsher rules push immigrants to leave,” June 12). Great tactic. But has it ever occurred to the administration that some U.S. citizens do not want to be associated with a country that takes pleasure in projecting an image of cruelty, indifference to suffering and arrogant insularity?

My grandparents immigrated to the U.S. to escape poverty and pogroms. I am grateful to the U.S. for granting them refuge and proud of what they accomplished and passed on to their children and grandchildren. This strategy of “making immigrants’ lives harder so they will leave” may work, but what effect might it have on our nation’s citizens?

President Trump, you’d better keep building that wall; someday, you may need it. Not to keep immigrants out, but to keep citizens in.

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Laurie Jacobs, San Clemente