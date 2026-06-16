Letters to the Editor: Our sidewalks need fixing, but ideally not at the expense of the trees

To the editor: I agree with columnist Steve Lopez that our parks, homelessness, trash, blight and sidewalks are in great need of attention ( “From the scene of South L.A.’s erupting sidewalks, 5 questions for Bass and Raman,” June 13). I despair that so much money that could’ve gone to repairing our sidewalks has instead gone to payouts to residents who’ve injured themselves on them.

My concern is that the repairs to sidewalks will include the removal of large old trees, like the one at 71st Street and 11th Avenue, that provide much-needed shade and lovely ambience to neighborhoods. On my street, there is a very large tree that has upended a sidewalk. I have not reported it, as I fear the removal of this magnificent tree that adds so much to my street.

Professional arborists know how to save the trees and repair the sidewalks. Is there a place in the budget for dozens of arborists? Money well spent, in my view. More trees for L.A. gets my vote.

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Kay Camphuis, Los Feliz