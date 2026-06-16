Letters to the Editor: Spencer Pratt can take his efforts to Washington. L.A. won’t miss him

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To the editor: Given the way Spencer Pratt is emulating Donald Trump, I assume he must be auditioning for a major role in the MAGA world ( “Spencer Pratt appears to concede election in aggressive video threatening Bass and Raman,” June 12). Along with the name-calling of his opponents (“morons,” “commie animals” referring to Mayor Karen Bass and Nithya Raman, two women of color — really?) and the hyperbolic fear-mongering and threatening language (without Pratt to rescue us, L.A. will “tumble headlong into the abyss”), he has proved to be the perfect understudy to Trump. I believe Pratt is more than ready for his close-up on the national stage.

He states he got into politics to “expose this corrupt political machine,” so I urge him to move to Washington as soon as possible. We won’t miss him, and there is a rather large corrupt machine there that is in dire need of attention.

Lynn Eames, Los Angeles

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To the editor: After reading about the threats and the names that Pratt hurled at Bass and Raman, one thing is clear: The voters in Los Angeles made the right choice.

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We don’t need an angry, unqualified, sore loser running our city. We have enough trouble dealing with the one in the White House.

Linda Cooper, Studio City

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To the editor: I don’t know much about Pratt. I even live in a separate voting city. About all I know about him is that sick message he posted, reported on by the Los Angeles Times. He does not belong anywhere near where public service is required.

Juan Matute, Claremont

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To the editor: Hey, Spencer Pratt. Your 15 minutes are up. Time to move off the stage.

Rod Sprott, Los Angeles