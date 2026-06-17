Letters to the Editor: Elon Musk should mitigate the nuisances of rocket launches, but he won’t

To the editor: Thank you for printing this op-ed ( “Elon Musk’s rocket launches are a nuisance for this California town,” June 13). I fully support the idea that SpaceX, aka Elon Musk, should mitigate the harmful effects of multiple rocket launches and contribute to the local community. Sadly, today’s oligarchs only want to take, take, take and are averse to supporting the infrastructure that enables their wealth.

Musk has steamrolled past the California Coastal Commission’s inquiries into environmental impacts and attempts to restrain the frequency of launches. Now, not only Lompoc but the entire South Coast of Santa Barbara County are involuntary subjects of an uncontrolled experiment into the effects of sonic booms.

In Goleta, we are 50 miles away from Vandenberg. Our windows rattle with each launch. Who is to say what’s happening to our brains?

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Michele Harris Padron, Santa Barbara