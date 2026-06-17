Letters to the Editor: Wealthy people who support noble causes should be celebrated

To the editor: A blind, red-cape rage reaction drives our refusal to recognize how much we need wealth to effectively fight the immense wealth aimed at pillaging our lives. Instead, so many hate wealth itself. Wealth is neither good nor bad; how it is put to use determines its impact on society. A capitalist system needs socially responsible guidelines to prevent the overtake of human greed. Those individuals who are self-guided toward good ends are extraordinary resources.

I cheer for the intelligent analysis and clarity of Anita Chabria’s column supporting those wealthy few who do care, and who put their money where their heart is ( “The enemy of my enemy is a billionaire. Get over it,” June 14). I believe Tom Steyer is one of those and would have been Democrats’ best candidate for California governor, but wealth demonization and distrust, stoked by the ironically wealthy opposition, blinded too many voters.

In my opinion, we ought to publicly celebrate and reward persons of wealth who support a fair and democratic society; who actively care about the only resource that permits life, our planet and environment; and who feel compassion for the suffering of others. It’s a winning strategy.

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Leah Sullivan, Pasadena

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To the editor: Maybe it’s not what Steyer should have done but what can still be done ( “Letters to the Editor: Tom Steyer should’ve put his money to good use — and campaigned on it,” June 12). It is evident through Steyer’s past involvement in and contributions to organizations dedicated to protecting our environment that he cares for the state of California deeply.

I am hopeful that, should Xavier Becerra be elected governor, he will take a page out of Barack Obama’s presidential campaign playbook, whereby he named one of the opponents in that race to become a member of his Cabinet: Hillary Clinton as secretary of state. Steyer could serve our state admirably as secretary of California’s Environmental Protection Agency, or if not that, be named environment czar.

Carol Lee Nielsen, Pasadena