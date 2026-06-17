Letters to the Editor: With Trump, science and health in the US are in a horrifying place

Demonstrators against federal science research funding cuts march at the “Stand Up for Science” rally at the Wilshire Federal Building in March.

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To the editor: Among the assaults on science mentioned in the column is a rule proposal that “would in effect make all scientific grant applications subject to the oversight of politically-appointed commissars” ( “The right-wing attack on science reaches a nadir, but it could get worse,” June 11). This is like letting the fox into the henhouse.

This continues the administration’s assaults on science and health research, including drastic cuts to the National Science Foundation and National Institutes of Health. As columnist Michael Hiltzik discusses, there could be serious implications for the health of our citizens.

Having President Trump, who has called climate change a hoax and generally has no respect for science, and his sycophantic Republicans dictate how science is to be carried out is horrifying.

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Jack Holtzman, San Diego

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To the editor: As Hiltzik points out, science research is being attacked on all fronts, from academe to government agencies and now even professional scientific organizations like the American Diabetes Assn.

Science research is what makes a healthy population. Albert Einstein said it best : “One thing I have learned in a long life: that all our science, measured against reality, is primitive and childlike — and yet it is the most precious thing we have.”

Michael Hammond, Palm Springs