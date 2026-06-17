Letters to the Editor: No amount of state spending will stop Trump’s voter fraud claims

To the editor: I suggest columnist George Skelton look no further than the Trump administration’s efforts to uncover mass voter fraud that continue to come up empty ( “Slow vote counting creates the window for MAGA conspiracy, which is why California should fix it,” June 15). Relax — no amount of increased state spending to speed the vote count in California will ever appease their criticism. Rejoice in the fact that California can deliver an accurate vote count with a mail-in process so many residents use and prefer.

Yes, we prefer it over the ICE-attended, in-person voting interrogation process that President Trump has threatened and wants the nation to embrace. No thanks. Let’s keep states’ rights.

Kenneth Thompson, Manhattan Beach

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To the editor: I don’t understand why so many people distrust slow voting results ( “California’s slow vote count stirs frustration, but changes would be hard,” June 14). I have full confidence in the careful, meticulous tabulation in California. In contrast, I worry about states that announce their results only several hours after the polls close. Smaller states with lower populations can probably finish faster, but what about the larger, more populous states like Texas or Florida, for example?

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Nancy Moses, Irvine