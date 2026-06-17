Letters to the Editor: Iran peace deal doesn’t seem to be worth our many losses

To the editor: We have a peace deal with Iran ( “U.S. and Iran agree to peace deal, Pakistan says,” June 14)? There are many questions as to what happens next.

Both President Trump and Iran are claiming victory. What would constitute victory for the U.S.? Would it be the tens of billions of dollars the war has already cost, the loss of U.S. personnel life and the number of wounded, the depletion of U.S. weapons stock or the huge reduction in the U.S. strategic oil reserves? What about the toll on our personnel and ships stationed for months around Iran, the damage inflicted by Iran on U.S. assets in Mideast countries, the higher cost of gas for the American people and the cost for the expensive defensive munitions? Did we support the Iranian people as promised? Has Iran agreed to stop supporting Hezbollah, the Houthis and Hamas?

So what did we get for all that it has cost us? We got nothing other than an agreement to talk and fleetingly hoping for the best. So much for the claim of victory.

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Sid Pelston, Marina del Rey

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To the editor: This agreement is classic Donald Trump. He screws something up, then returns it to almost how it was before he became involved, claims victory and acts like he is the greatest president of all time.

Well, what about all the people who were killed (3,468 in Iran, including 13 U.S. service members) and the money we have spent, as well as depleting our missiles while Iran still has its 972 pounds of enriched uranium?

Matthew D. Kerster, Gardena

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To the editor: It’s no more than the deal Barack Obama made with Iran 10 years ago, except that Obama didn’t kill any Iranians, lose the lives of American soldiers and waste billions of dollars.

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George Hanover, La Quinta