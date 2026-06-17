Letters to the Editor: I enjoyed the White House UFC event, and I’m not ashamed to say it

Fireworks go off as Justin Gaethje celebrates after defeating Ilia Topuria in a lightweight title bout during UFC Freedom 250 on the White House South Lawn on Sunday.

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To the editor: I’ve never really been a fan of MMA or UFC fighting, but watching Sunday’s display at the White House has turned my head in a different direction ( “What a surprise: Trump’s UFC Freedom 250 birthday bash was MAGA propaganda (plus fights),” June 15). In just two words, it was “fabulously spectacular”!

Whoever was responsible for creating the event really knows how to put on a show, and what a show it was. And what a finale, watching the American underdog destroy the undefeated Spaniard. I mean, you only see that sort of stuff in fictional movies, but we watched it happen live. It was beautiful!

I’m willing to bet good money that even the staunchest progressive liberal who complained that such an event invoked memories of slaves sparring to the death (i.e. Rev. Al Sharpton ) was secretly watching and cheering in the privacy of their own home. Such a pity that they can never allow it to be known that they enjoyed the show just as much as the staunchest MAGA supporter.

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Well, I enjoyed watching the bloody pummeling, and I’m proud of it.

Arthur Saginian, Santa Clarita

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To the editor: Thank you for not subjecting us to seeing this on the front page. It was thankfully reduced to a small story in the Entertainment section. To be clear, though, it wasn’t entertainment.

The viciousness of the spectacle is yet another embarrassment for our country. The last remarks said it all. Josh Hokit invoked Jesus Christ and then made the most obscene remark about our former first lady.

The reputation our country has always had is now severely tarnished.

Joan Andersen, Apple Valley

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To the editor: I can think of no better or more ironic metaphor for the Trump administration and the condition of our country than the caged fight spectacle on the White House lawn. Two individuals imprisoned in a divisive arena fight it out while the ringmaster relaxes at ringside, oblivious of the damage he’s caused.

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Bill Waxman, Simi Valley