Letters to the Editor: It’s impossible for us to have unlimited economic growth forever

Gas prices at more than $6 a gallon are displayed at a Mobil station on May 4 in Los Angeles.

To the editor: In Monday’s Los Angeles Times, the World Bank predicted lower global economic growth for this year, but still growth ( “Citing fallout from Iran war, World Bank cuts forecast for global economic growth,” June 13). Economists, politicians, corporations, et al. continually emphasize the need for endless economic growth. But how is that possible? It is mathematically impossible to have infinite growth of anything in a finite area, in this case, our planet.

At some point (this century? Next century?), this “unlimited” economic growth will smash against its limit of depleted supplies confronting overwhelming demand. This eventual calamity is rarely mentioned by top economists.

I’d like to hear a leading economist or a CFO of a major corporation take on this contradiction.

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Brad Nelson, Oxnard