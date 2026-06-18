Letters to the Editor: A fond memory of David Hockney, whose love of L.A. was mutual
-
-
-
Click here to listen to this article
- Share via
To the editor: I was fortunate to attend David Hockney’s 80th birthday celebration at the Getty Center in 2017 (“David Hockney, whose art celebrated sun-drenched Los Angeles, dead at 88,” June 12). Prior to an interview in the large auditorium, Hockney quietly entered the room with a selection of his works, including his iconic “Pearblossom Highway” photo collage. He sat across from it and I felt so lucky to be there as he visited it, like two old friends, familiar and content to be together.
After the auditorium event — and a rousing chorus of “Happy Birthday” — Hockney returned to the exhibition rooms, where he pulled out his smartphone and enthusiastically showed us photos documenting his continuing interest in reverse perspective.
By the way, Hockney, a notorious chain smoker, was allowed to smoke onstage — the Getty supplied a large ashtray and a security person just offstage holding a large fire extinguisher!
Those cigarettes were no match for Hockney’s joy for living, looking and creating. He loved L.A. and we loved him back.
Sheila Berman, Los Angeles