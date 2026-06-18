Letters to the Editor: E-bikes and pedestrians on sidewalks make a dangerous combination

To the editor: Staff writer Salvador Hernandez’s article offered a good review of the increasing problem of electric or motorized bikes ( “California’s new Hells Angels: Teens on e-bikes cut a path of danger,” June 10).

A number of local governments, including Palm Desert’s , allow for “bicycles” to be ridden on sidewalks, an important fact that makes them dangerous. Local codes need to be updated to bar motorized bikes of any type, operated by children and adults, from competing on sidewalks with pedestrians. A pedestrian versus a motorized bike is a dangerous contest.

Gary Wartik, Palm Desert