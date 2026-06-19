Letters to the Editor: Pushback on immigration and diversity, equity and inclusion is un-American

A U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent is seen in Park Ridge, Ill., on Sept. 19, 2025.

To the editor: As an American-born daughter of Filipino immigrant parents, I proudly cherish both cultural legacies. I have compassion for Asian American and Pacific Islander adults who feel threatened by policies and practices of this administration ( “How AAPI adults are being affected by Trump’s immigration crackdown, according to a new poll,” June 15). Clearly, the president favors whiteness of citizens and immigrants over people of color.

To celebrate 250 years of America means affirming the value of everyone, regardless of skin color and national origin. It is difficult to ignore President Trump’s racism manifesting in attitude and language. Current “restrictions on immigration and diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives” are un-American.

To celebrate justice and liberty for all is inclusive. Sadly, that is not Trump’s understanding of belonging here, of freedom, of justice.

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Lenore Navarro Dowling, Los Angeles