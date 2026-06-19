Letters to the Editor: It’s comforting that some true talents have retained their graciousness

To the editor: Thanks for the entertaining piece on Arturo Sandoval ( “A night out with Cuban jazz maestro Arturo Sandoval,” June 12). My wife and I had the pleasure of meeting Sandoval almost exactly two years ago, at a restaurant here in Woodland Hills (Monty’s).

I approached him and told him how much I enjoyed his music (I did, and do!). He was absolutely charming and gracious, kindly posing for a photo with me.

During this time, when some of our fellow citizens and public figures of note have seemingly lost their bearings (or is it their wits?), it is comforting that some of the truly talented among us have retained their talents and their graciousness.

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Ed Bialack, Woodland Hills