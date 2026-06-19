Letters to the Editor: Recess isn’t a mere indulgence. It can give kids a real reset

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To the editor: As one who recently became a substitute teacher, I can say (with the very limited experience I’ve so far accumulated) recess for elementary kids is far from being a mere reward or indulgence ( “How 30 minutes of recess could change how your child learns,” June 18).

For kids who may have spent part of a morning crying over a real or imagined slight or have struggled mightily with a subject still beyond their full grasp, an active recess can provide a truly rejuvenating reset. I saw as much in more than a few kids who followed my suggestion of pretending they were running to Italy to buy pizza during the break.

For a substitute teacher trying to maintain a modicum of order and follow the regular teacher’s lesson plan, recess means a few minutes of calm. It renews hope that the rest of the day will be a happier one.

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Mary Stanik, Tucson, Ariz.

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To the editor: As a retired teacher, trust me. Children need to run around outside and get rid of stress, anxiety and the “ants in their pants” from sitting in the classroom.

Playing with classmates outside is also essential to their education.

Laurie Kelson, Encino