Letters to the Editor: The LAX people mover fix needs to be applied to SoFi Stadium

Fans make their way home from the World Cup match between the USA and Paraguay on Metro on Friday.

To the editor: It is good news that World Cup visitors are accessing Metro services ( “Passengers ‘Ride the D’ — and other Metro lines — in droves as World Cup mania sweeps SoCal,” June 17). The Metro system was built at great cost to taxpayers. The new LAX Automated People Mover should also help increase Metro ridership.

However, the LAX Automated People Mover fix needs to be applied to SoFi Stadium. The 1.5-mile distance between the Inglewood Metro station and SoFi is too far for most ticket holders. With a stadium that has a capacity of 70,000, it should be a priority to establish an efficient transport link between the Inglewood Metro and SoFi. A $100-$300 parking fee should not be required for attending an event.

Lee Meister, San Pedro