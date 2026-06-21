Letters to the Editor: Of all the titles I’ve held in my life, the best one is ‘Dad’

To the editor: My experience was different from columnist LZ Granderson’s ( “How to be a father in the present, not battling the past,” June 19). First, my father was in my life. He passed on his love of sports, politics and family to me.

Second, from the time I was 8, I knew I’d be a dad some day. Turns out, it happened three times. As a result, my two sons have three young children between them. Right now, my daughter is on the hunt for a puppy.

Of all the titles I had during my career — founder, executive director, marketing director, vice president, fundraising consultant and more — the one I cherished then and still do now is “Dad.” No corporate corner office or business expense account matches it. Never did. Never will.

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Denny Freidenrich, Laguna Beach