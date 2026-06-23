Letters to the Editor: Readers disagree over the LAPD’s killing of a family dog

Photos of 2-year-old Jameson, who was shot and killed by Los Angeles police officers June 13. The shooting is under investigation.

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To the editor: The article that appeared in Saturday’s edition of the Los Angeles Times seemed to paint Jameson, the dog shot by Los Angeles Police Department officers, as a victim rather than an unrestrained animal ( “‘Justice for Jameson’: LAPD killing of family dog amid Knicks win sparks outrage,” June 19). The officers exemplified a great deal of patience and good judgment when they several times requested that the dog’s owner secure the animal. Her response was “he’s not aggressive” and a failure to comply with the officers’ reasonable requests.

Most dog owners are reluctant to acknowledge their pet’s propensity for aggressive behavior and, as in this case, refuse to accept the consequences of their inaction. This seemingly biased summary of what occurred makes me think that the writers had more feelings for Jameson than the plight of these well-intentioned officers who had every right to fear for their safety and well-being.

Barry S. Rubin, Beverly Hills

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To the editor: The police shooting of a family’s Bernadoodle is very disturbing. Like Labradoodles and Goldendoodles, this relatively new dog breed is known for its gentle, sweet and loving nature. The perfect family dog.

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The fact that a cop shot one to death indicates to me that they should never have access to a firearm, and should definitely not be a cop. What a disgrace.

Ron Stenlake, Los Angeles