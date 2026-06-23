Letters to the Editor: If ‘behests’ are such a problem, look at Trump’s gifted luxury jet

To the editor: This is an interesting story coming the day after President Trump unveiled the $400-million luxury jet he allowed a foreign country to “behest” to him ( “Behested payments aren’t illegal, but they are a problem. Especially for Newsom,” June 20). So what is Qatar getting out of this?

Then there is the taxpayer money Trump used to upgrade the plane. Wouldn’t the investigative powers of the federal government be better directed toward this situation?

Pete Skacan, Manhattan Beach

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To the editor: In discussing his “flying White House at a level of luxury that nobody has ever seen before,” Trump inadvertently described his entire presidency when he said, “See, a normal president wouldn’t do this” ( “President Trump unveils the new Air Force One, a converted Qatari jet,” June 19). Indeed, that should be the tagline for everything he has done and, tragically for the country and world, will continue to do unless the co-equal branches of government end — or at least slow — his megalomania.

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Linda Shahinian, Culver City