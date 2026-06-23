Letters to the Editor: ‘I want a president who will make us feel joyful again’

From left, former President Biden and former First Lady Jill Biden, former President Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama, former President George W. Bush and former First Lady Laura Bush, and former President Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton ahead of the dedication ceremony at the Obama Presidential Center in Chicago on Thursday.

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To the editor: Has there ever been a greater whiplash of emotion and spirit than what our country experienced after the results of the presidential election in 2016 ( “Obama Center opens in Chicago with a call to defend democracy and a celebrity lineup of supporters,” June 18)? In a heartbeat, we went from hope to fear, humility to arrogance, empathy to nonstop anger and bullying.

To remember a favorite teacher or choose a partner, we may ask the question, “How did and how does that person make me feel?” Perhaps we should ask that question when choosing a president in 2028.

Of the many words we could associate with President Obama beyond hope, let’s not forget joy. From the moment he walked on stage with his family on election night in 2008 (who can forget their smiles?) to the joy-filled celebration at the Obama Center last week (including the singing of “What a Wonderful World”), I have felt not only hopeful but joyful.

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Along with a renewal of respect, dignity and compassion, my hope is that whoever we elect in 2028 will bring a healthy measure of joy. Issues matter and character counts. But so does demeanor. I want a president who will make us feel joyful again.

John Saville, Corona