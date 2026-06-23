Letters to the Editor: I went to Olvera Street in my youth. There’s a reason I don’t go now

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To the editor: In the mid 1960s, my parents would take my siblings and me to Olvera Street for a Christmas celebration ( “‘People just forgot about Olvera Street.’ Historic L.A. restaurants on brink of closure,” June 22). The food was wonderful, the street was alive with color and culture, and, yes, my parents pointed out the historical significance of the street.

I have never forgotten those wonderful excursions, but downtown L.A., Chinatown and Olvera Street are no longer destinations for my family and me because driving the freeways is a misery. When necessity takes me to work with my husband, I don’t leave the building. Walking to Olvera Street would take me past blocks of homeless tents, and police presence is almost nonexistent.

I would love to see L.A. and all its wonderful neighborhoods thrive again, but until the drive is easier and the streets feel safer, I’ll be staying put.

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Rebecca Forster, Palos Verdes

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To the editor: Recent reporting in the Los Angeles Times included two dire restaurant stories, appearing like project reminders on the Grim Reaper’s to-do list. On Monday, one article detailed the plight of historic Olvera Street. And in April , another article revealed that the proprietor of Clifton’s has given up on reopening the shuttered venue.

Which begs the question: Is Mayor Karen Bass aware of this, and what are her plans to keep the Grim Reaper from the doors of these vital businesses?

Bob Canning, Petaluma

