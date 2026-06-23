Letters to the Editor: Someone needs to teach Trump how algae growth actually works

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To the editor: Prior to this, President Trump has levied claims, theories and accusations against political rivals and institutions ( “Trump tries to blame Reflecting Pool woes on vandalism, without offering substantiation,” June 20). He has also repeatedly asserted voter fraud and “cheating” in elections, most recently in the California gubernatorial primary. Now vandals are responsible for the algae growth in the Reflecting Pool?

Please send Trump a copy of the article (which is on the same page as the story about his vandalism claim) explaining how algae growth works ( “Here’s why the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool went green so fast,” June 19).

Maybe someone can read him the article so that he comprehends how algae grows — or this time, he can blame Secretary of State Marco Rubio for this $14-million debacle.

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Erin O’Toole, Yorba Linda

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To the editor: Trump correctly states that the Reflecting Pool has been vandalized. Our problem is that he is the vandal.

Arthur Hoyle, Santa Barbara