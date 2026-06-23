Letters to the Editor: Mayor Bass shouldn’t abdicate blame for massive state grant loss

An aerial view of Cesar Chavez Avenue in Boyle Heights on March 18 in Los Angeles.

To the editor: Karen Bass, after 3½ years as mayor, blames “failed and broken systems” she inherited for failing to meet the deadlines for the covered work to be completed, thereby losing $100 million in state grants ( “L.A. poised to lose $100 million in state grants to fund transportation projects,” June 19). She claims her Capital Infrastructure Program, “once fully implemented,” will enable the city to avoid such failures in the future.

Bass’ failure to complete these objectives in 3½ years is unacceptable. I hope Councilmember Nithya Raman is watching.

Thomas Bliss, Los Angeles