Letters to the Editor: California lawmakers can regulate 3-D-printed guns without stifling innovation

A handgun frame made with a 3-D printer is displayed at the National Services Center of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives in Martinsburg, W.Va.

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To the editor: As a volunteer for Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, a parent and a former teacher, I believe California lawmakers must support innovations in 3-D printing while also safeguarding our communities ( “In California and New York, a push to take aim at guns made with 3-D printers,” June 20). They must protect us from people who wouldn’t pass a background check, but can now buy a 3-D printer for $250 and possess a fully operable semi-automatic firearm as deadly as a store-bought weapon.

The Firearm Printing Protection Act ( Assembly Bill 2047 ) is carefully calibrated to protect public safety without stifling innovation. Accountability is focused on manufacturers that fail to equip their products with existing safety technology. AB 2047 exempts 3-D printers sold to aerospace, biomedical, automotive and chemical or mechanical engineering industries. It would not regulate individual printer possession and focuses only on future sales.

In February , a San José teen was caught with 27 finished or near-finished 3-D-printed firearms and two 3-D printers. California lawmakers have the power to stop that kind of criminal activity; they’d be irresponsible to avoid taking action.

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Olaina Anderson, Seal Beach