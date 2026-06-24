Letters to the Editor: Killing the jungle primary would alienate young voters. Reform it instead

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

To the editor: Want to alienate younger voters? Then by all means, scrap the jungle primary and return to a system where the general election is settled months ahead of time ( “Politician behind ‘top two’ primary has second thoughts,” June 22).

Primary reform is certainly worth pursuing. Ranked-choice and approval voting could both help voters select their preferred candidates without engaging in a strategic dance. However, abolishing the jungle primary altogether serves no one’s interests — except maybe the GOP’s. If Republicans are struggling to avoid lockouts due to their unpopular platform, that sounds like a problem for the party, not the electorate.

In such a deep blue state, our agnostic primary isn’t a quirk. It’s a necessity. The top-two system offers voters a genuine choice in November rather than a coronation for an establishment Democrat.

Advertisement

Reform the jungle primary. Don’t kill it.

Walden Corcoran, Valley Glen

..

To the editor: While it is good that Abel Maldonado has belatedly recognized that his top-two primary is a failure, he has disqualified himself from ever making proposals on elections procedures ever again. Thus, we should ignore his “solutions” or we will be faced with a “fool me once, shame on you; fool me twice, shame on me” scenario.

There are a lot of other options, all with their own problems. They include going back to the old system, ranked choice (in several forms), the old system with a majority requirement, changing term limits and more. We can spend the next century bouncing from one to another and will never reach the fantasy land of all pragmatic and commonsense office holders.

The main goal should be fair, honest and open elections with strong citizen participation, not creating a fantasy government.

Advertisement

Keith Price, Los Angeles

..

To the editor: George Skelton’s column is right on target, but the clear solution to the primary issues is mandatory ranked-choice voting (a la Australia). It gives everybody a voice, the extremists do not rise to the top and civic engagement increases. And we save the costs of the primaries.

Annette Mercer, Los Angeles