Letters to the Editor: Proposed data center disclosure requirements don’t go far enough

Demonstrators in May hold up signs during a rally against the installation of a data center where the Puente Hills mall currently stands in City of Industry.

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To the editor: Hyperscale data centers’ massive energy and water needs clearly have a climate dimension that Gov. Gavin Newsom should be considering ( “Newsom’s stance on controversial data centers about to be tested. Again,” June 21). At a time when the world needs to urgently transition to renewable energy, adding huge new power consumers to the grid stands to cripple our climate progress. Regulations are certainly needed to mitigate community impacts of the data centers, but proposed requirements to merely disclose resource consumption don’t go far enough.

It seems entirely reasonable to require these giant energy consumers to provide their own power, and it should be renewable energy so they’re not exacerbating the climate crisis.

Kent Strumpell, Los Angeles

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To the editor: Kudos to Monterey Park for banning data centers by public vote.

Political science professor Dan Schnur says, “The tech community is a critical part of Newsom’s donor base, so he has to keep fundraising in mind when he makes these decisions.” In other words, money talks and what the people want and need are secondary. Is this democracy?

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Vicki Rupasinghe, Ojai