Letters to the Editor: Gen Z adults can go to the movies more thanks to their parents’ money

To the editor: If more people are going to movie theaters, that’s good news ( “‘The Amazing Digital Circus’ continues win streak for digital-native stories at the box office,” June 9). It’s also good that new content is being screened, and Gen Z audiences are responding. When, though, will the reporting put this trend in context?

According to a 2023 poll , about half of U.S. adults ages 18 to 29 still lived with their parents, and it’s estimated more than 60% of parents provide financial support to their adult children. Members of Gen Z are showing up at theaters because they can afford it. They aren’t yet fully supporting themselves, and it’s probably fun to get out of Mom and Dad’s living room now and then. The story is as much about demographics as it is about an evolution in content.

Lynn Balsamo, Santa Monica