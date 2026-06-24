Letters to the Editor: Europe’s heat waves are exactly what climate scientists warned us about

People cool off at a misting station at the foot of the Eiffel Tower in Paris on Sunday.

To the editor: Another deadly heat wave hits Europe just as vacationers arrive for summer visits ( “France restricts public drinking and outdoor sports as heat wave bakes parts of Europe,” June 21). Parts of France, Spain, Italy and Germany are now experiencing “red alerts,” with temperatures in the high 90s and over 100 degrees. Nearly a quarter of a million people in Europe died of heat-related causes over the last four years.

This is part of what climate scientists predicted almost 40 years ago. While we wait for serious national action on climate change, U.S. states and cities must do what they can to stop “business as usual” and lower the temperature to avoid even worse effects of extreme warming.

Dennis Thompson, Santa Barbara